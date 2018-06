Posted on January 6, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Martha Estela Corona, 54, of Santa Barbara died Jan. 3, 2014.

She was born March 12, 1959.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the downtown chapel of Welch-Ryce-Haider, with a vigil/Rosary to be held at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.