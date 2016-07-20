Martha Jane Barron of Santa Maria, 1930-2016

Posted on July 20, 2016 | 2:39 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Martha Jane Barron, 86, of Santa Maria, went home to heaven July 17, 2016.

Martha was born in Columbus, Ohio, March 3, 1930. She moved to Los Angeles with her family as a young girl. She attended North Hollywood High School and was active in youth groups as a teenager.

Martha loved serving her family and friends and also in her church. She did so because she loved Jesus and exemplified his teachings.

In a culture where people want to talk and be heard, Martha was a quiet, gracious woman who listened and made people feel heard.

She loved all things domestic: housekeeping, gardening, decorating and good food.

She loved good music and sang for years in her church choir; she was gifted with a beautiful alto voice.

Martha enjoyed traveling and was a great navigator on road trips.

She enjoyed reading and playing “old fashioned” card and board games and had a lucky streak at winning in her quiet winsome way.

Martha is survived by her husband of 52 years, R.B. “Tex” Barron Jr. They were married in 1963 and lived in Santa Maria all of their married life.

Together they had six children: Roy and Martha Barron of Santa Margarita, Calif., Jerry and Jan Barron of Mesa, Ariz., Gary and Elaine Barron of Santa Maria, Calif., Les and Sandra Ainsworth of Fort Smith, Ark., Don and Maria Wilkerson of Los Olivos and Ed and Julie Hammett of Santa Maria.

They have multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom they love well.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at a graveside service for family and friends at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2016, at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

