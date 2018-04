Posted on October 29, 2014 | 9:51 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Martha Macdonald, 87, of Santa Barbara died Oct. 27, 2014.

She was born Sept. 2, 1927.

Rosary will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 31 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael's Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.