Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 1:52 pm | Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Martha Rogers Receives CALM Auxiliary’s 2018-19 Claire Miles Award

By D'Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary | January 15, 2019 | 1:20 p.m.

The CALM Auxiliary has presented the 2018-19 Claire Miles Award to Martha Rogers. The award is given for outstanding dedicated service to the CALM children of Santa Barbara County. Miles was the founder of CALM in 1969.

CALM’s programs help prevent child abuse and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.

Rogers joined the CALM Auxiliary in 2005. She was involved with a similar organization in Pasadena and when she moved to Santa Barbara, she was drawn to CALM for the work they do serving local children in the community.

She has held several roles on the auxiliary’s executive board including treasurer and recording secretary, and she co-chaired the Wine Jewelry Chocolate for three years.

Rogers has been and continues to be instrumental in developing one of the CALM Auxiliary’s fundraising events at the Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon from three baskets to 10 opportunity drawings.

She has been financially supporting CALM and the CALM Auxiliary’s Authors’ Luncheon since becoming involved in 2005. She is dedicated to the children in Santa Barbara County.

The CALM Auxiliary raises financial support and community awareness through projects and events, such as the Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon. This year’s luncheon is Saturday, March 16. For ticket information, visit www.calm4kids.org/events/celebrity-authors-luncheon.

For more about CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376, or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— D'Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary,

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 