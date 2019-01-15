Martha Rogers Receives CALM Auxiliary’s 2018-19 Claire Miles Award

The CALM Auxiliary has presented the 2018-19 Claire Miles Award to Martha Rogers. The award is given for outstanding dedicated service to the CALM children of Santa Barbara County. Miles was the founder of CALM in 1969.

CALM’s programs help prevent child abuse and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.

Rogers joined the CALM Auxiliary in 2005. She was involved with a similar organization in Pasadena and when she moved to Santa Barbara, she was drawn to CALM for the work they do serving local children in the community.

She has held several roles on the auxiliary’s executive board including treasurer and recording secretary, and she co-chaired the Wine Jewelry Chocolate for three years.

Rogers has been and continues to be instrumental in developing one of the CALM Auxiliary’s fundraising events at the Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon from three baskets to 10 opportunity drawings.

She has been financially supporting CALM and the CALM Auxiliary’s Authors’ Luncheon since becoming involved in 2005. She is dedicated to the children in Santa Barbara County.

The CALM Auxiliary raises financial support and community awareness through projects and events, such as the Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon. This year’s luncheon is Saturday, March 16. For ticket information, visit www.calm4kids.org/events/celebrity-authors-luncheon.

For more about CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376, or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— D'Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary,