Martha Soucy Reynolds of Santa Maria, 1923-2015

Posted on October 9, 2015 | 11:08 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Martha Soucy Reynolds of Santa Maria passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 28, 2015, at the age of 92.

She was born on a farm in Quebec, Canada in a family of 12 children.

She married in Saint Andre, Canada, and with husband Roger and their four young children emigrated to Buffalo, N.Y., in 1952, eventually settling in Southern California in 1958.

After raising their children, Martha and Roger moved to Arroyo Grande from Arcadia, where they pursued an active retirement until his death in 1986.

Marty, as she was affectionately known, moved to Santa Maria and remarried the second love of her life, Howard Reynolds.

Together they pursued their volunteer commitments and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and cruising the Caribbean.

Marty was a gifted seamstress and did professional upholstery for over 40 years.

She was an avid volunteer and visitor to those who were terminally ill through the local hospice chapter.

She served with the Marian Auxiliary for over 20 years, also being involved with Community Partners and Meals on Wheels. Her unflagging energy in her hobbies, her daily walk and a lending hand to friend or stranger when called upon left her little time for relaxation or rocking chairs.

She lived by the motto "Service to Others First."

Martha was preceded in death by first husband Roger in l986, second husband Howard in 1999 and son Paul in 2004.

She is survived by her brother Gilbert Berube, Montreal, Canada; numerous nieces and nephews in Canada; daughter Danielle McGraw, Santa Maria, Calif.; daughter Lyne Soucy, Foster City, Calif.; son Rene Soucy (wife Debbie), Loveland, Col,; grandchildren Jeffrey McGraw, El Portal, Calif.; Brian McGraw, Covina, Calif.; Matthew Soucy, Atlanta, Ga.; Nicole Soucy Edwards and great grandchild, Ivy, Ft. Collins, Col.

Arrangements for cremation and private inurnment are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

A memorial celebrating Marty's life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, it was Marty's wish that any contributions in her memory be made to Marian Dignity Hospice or your favorite charity.

