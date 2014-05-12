Four Martial Arts Family Fitness Students to Test for Master in Dynamic Circle Hapkido

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced Monday that Grandmaster Dave Wheaton will oversee the semi-annual black belt test and promotion in the art of Dynamic Circle Hapkido.

This test is a special occasion as four students will be testing for Master, or fourth dan.

The black belt exam and promotion will take place at the Santa Barbara school’s facility at 122 E. Gutierrez St. on Saturday, May 17. The promotion will begin at 10 a.m. with the students testing for Master taking the floor first, followed by an advanced black belt test, and finishing up with a test for new black belts.

"The four students testing for their fourth dan are all very unique and amazing people,” said Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. "Every black belt test is exciting, but when I am lucky enough to be able to promote people to their fourth dan it is truly a very special day.”

“Watching all four of these students grow in their own way has been an amazing experience,” added Melodee Meyer, co-owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “They are role models in our school, and they are role models in Santa Barbara.”

Students testing for the fourth-degree black belt have demonstrated a mastery of the martial art of Hapkido. Each student must be able to teach the art in the style of the school, and has studied martial arts for over a decade.

Students testing for their fourth degree black belt are: Andrew Hollingsworth, age 30; Bill Keiran; Greg Mishkin, 51; and Kymberlee Weil, 41.

“Each of our new masters is a very unique martial artist,” Wheaton said. “Andrew Hollingsworth won the Central Coast’s Best Martial Artist competition a few years ago; Kymberlee Weil trained at my old school in Hawaii; Greg Mishkin has been training at Martial Arts Family Fitness since we opened our doors in Santa Barbara; and Bill Keiran has a strong martial arts background in Tae Kwon Do. All four of our new masters deserve this major accomplishment.”

