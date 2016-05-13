Martime Museum Executive Director Greg Gorga Named Council of American Maritime Museums President

Greg Gorga, executive director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, has been named president of the Council of American Maritime Museums (CAMM).

CAMM was founded in 1974 to bring together institutions working toward the preservation and interpretation of North America’s maritime heritage. It has more than 90 members.

Gorga takes over for past President Dave Pearson of the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

In other Maritime Museum news, Ken Richardson has joined the museum’s board of directors.

Before Richardson and his wife, Charlotte, moved to Santa Barbara in 1994, he had retired as president of Hughes Aircraft Company.

Richardson has served on six other boards, including the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens and the San Francisco Maritime National Park.

— Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.