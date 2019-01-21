Rally and March in Santa Barbara Commemorate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Program began in De la Guerra Plaza, then moved up State Street to the Arlington Theatre

A traditional rally and march celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. drew a couple hundred residents to downtown Santa Barbara on Monday.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara hosts multiple events every year on MLK Day and the weekend preceding the national holiday.

The gathering began with a program at De La Guerra Plaza before people took to the streets to celebrate an annual tradition that invites residents to honor the life of the late civil rights leader.

Attendees sang "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine" as they made their way north on State Street to the Arlington Theatre, where more events were held.

The gathering kicked off with Chumash songs, dances by World Dance for Humanity, and brief speeches by elected officials and local representatives.

The theme of this year’s celebrations, “Together we stand! We may have all come in different ships, but we are in the same boat now,” is from words spoken by the civil rights icon.

During the time of segregation, King fought for social and political equality for all Americans, regardless of gender identity, religion or race. He is widely viewed to have been one of the most prominent leaders in the history of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Martin Luther King’s messages were about faith, hope, love and peace,” said Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara. “As I reflect in the moment of time that we are living, I cannot think of more important messages than those of faith, hope, love and peace.

“I also reflect on the fact that when Martin Luther King was alive and sharing his message throughout the country, he wasn’t always popular,” she continued. “But doing the right thing isn’t always a popular thing, so I hope we take with us that message, those ideas and move them forward not just today, but every day when it’s hard to do the right thing.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said the group gathered Monday to celebrate the work of King, and remember his accomplishments “because we want to be inspired to make our society better today, here and now.”

First District county Supervisor Das Williams, alongside Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart, presented a resolution from the county to the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, and he spoke of the gathering’s theme and King’s philosophy of both reconciliation and justice.

“The theme of standing together, and underpinnings and words of love, are important today,” Williams said. “Love has to be the centerpiece of how we make justice, and how we make reconciliation happen.”

