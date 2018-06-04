Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara Receives Grant From Fund for Santa Barbara

The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara has received a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara to help fund its yearly MLK Jr. Celebration in 2014 and three "town-hall" meetings for the benefit of the Santa Barbara and surrounding community.

The MLK Jr. Committee organizes and presents, every year on the birthday of MLK Jr., an event including a rally and a march from De la Guerra Plaza to the Arlington Theatre, where a celebratory performance is presented to the audience, honoring the life and the work of Martin Luther King Jr.

Afterward, a free community lunch is provided at First United Methodist Church.

The 2014 event will be held Jan. 20 will the theme “Lift Every Voice.”

The three town-hall presentations during 2014 will feature topics of current interest and on the same theme of “Lift Every Voice” as an encouragement to the people of the community of

Santa Barbara to speak up by voting, and participating in the life of the community.

— Toni Schultheis represents the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara.