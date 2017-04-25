Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 9:45 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Martin Nievera & Lani Misalucha at Chumash Casino Resort

Singing sensations from Philippines to perform locally on May 19.

Martin Nievera & Lani Misalucha
Martin Nievera & Lani Misalucha (Photo via Chumash Casino Resort)
By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | April 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Filipino megastars Martin Nievera & Lani Misalucha will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom to deliver a belt-out performance at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19. The Casino Resort is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets for the show are $55, $65 and $75.

Nievera, known in the Philippines as the "Concert King" has garnered 18 platinum, five double platinum, three triple platinum and one quadruple platinum-certified albums throughout his career.

Fueled by his father’s inspiration, Nievera began his career in 1982 with the release of his first LP titled Martin ... Take One. The record went platinum in the Philippines within five months.

This success allowed Nievera to launch his career into television. He co-hosted the variety show Penthouse Live! and went on to appear in 11 movies and seven TV series, including The X Factor Philippines. All the while, he was recording and releasing award-winning albums.

Misalucha, "the Siren of the Las Vegas Strip," is known for her ability to effortlessly climb octaves. Her style can easily shift from a ballad to pop, rock and jazz. She may even surprise her audience with a sudden burst of operatic aria with her seasoned soprano voice.

In 1996, Misalucha became a breakthrough artist in the Philippine recording scene when she won Record of the Year and earned 12 nominations for her first album More Than I Should.

Two years later, she earned the Minuro Endo Best Interpreter/Singer award at the Third Asian Song Festival, making her mark in the international music arena.

Misalucha made history in 2004 by becoming the first Asian to headline a main show on the Las Vegas Strip. She performed alongside Hawaii’s premier show band, Society of Seven, at the Jubilee Theater in Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

