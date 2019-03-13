Martin Randal Thomas (Marty), of Santa Barbara, 1958-2019

Posted on March 13, 2019 | 1:52 p.m.

Source: Thomas Family

Marty Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 30, 2019. It is incongruous a person so full of life should have left us so quietly.

Those who have known Marty and those lucky enough to have had the pleasure and honor to work with him might have predicted a much more grand, theatrical end — and loud … and funny somehow. Marty would have known how to wrap all those elements together and pull it off. He was that good.

Marty was born April 5, 1958, in Claremont, CA. After five years, the family moved to Las Vegas and southern Utah. Marty went to private schools in Las Vegas and Ojai Valley School in Ojai as a boarding student where he learned how to ride and take care of horses. That remained a lifetime love of horses and all animals.

From the many trips to visit Marty in Ojai, flying into Santa Barbara and staying at the old Mira Mar Hotel, the family fell in love with this area. By 1972 the family moved to Santa Barbara. Marty attended San Marcos High School where he excelled in the motion picture arts.

After graduation he attended Brooks Institute, graduating with degree in motion picture science. On to Hollywood and a lifetime of studying and working himself up to a director of movies and music videos — a life he truly loved.

From an early age, Marty wanted to be a filmmaker and he started off in spectacular fashion at age 11.

Armed with a Super 8 movie camera, he and his friends staged a heist in front of the Circus Circus casino in Las Vegas. Their cap guns and fake blood proved a little too real, and before they knew it the Las Vegas Police Department showed up with sirens blazing.

Marty was always proud to have been arrested, not for stealing or drugs but for making a movie.

Marty had a huge heart with the ability to truly reach people, an extraordinary talent of connecting with people and people to each other through his humor and creativity.

It was uncanny how he could reach the hearts of people through his humor, opening and warming people's hearts no matter who they were regarding age, gender, race, nationality or socioeconomic standing.

He approached complete strangers when walking on the street or eating out or standing in line at the grocery store, generating a laughter among simple strangers where there was silence and indifference.

He lifted people up, gave them joy and the feeling of connection. His humor had depth, it was his tool to reach people's hearts through laughter.

Marty’s sense of humor and timing knew no bounds. If a funny thought or antic came to his mind, there was no hesitation to display it. Marty’s presence could take over a table full of people at a restaurant — or at times the entire restaurant.

No room was too large for Marty, no Hollywood meeting, no film set, no screening room, no sound stage. To say Marty was larger than life would be a cliché understatement. More like larger than lifetimes 10... or 20.

He had a certain genius about him for attention to detail during production, seeing a lighting nuance to dramatically enhance a scene, a clue to elevate a performance, a vision to make whatever moment was happening large and excellent.

It’s what made him sought after by recording artists Eazy-E, Tupac, MC Ren, Above the Law, KoKane, Akwid, Skee-Lo, Erika Jayne — the list goes on and on. They all wanted something different. Something touching genius. They wanted Marty Thomas. We all did. We still do.

Marty is survived by his loving family, parents Sunni and Ray; his amazing wife Shelise; sister Lisa; nieces Sage Lytle and Kaia McCrum; and his two rescue cats Lila and Gizmo.

He has left us way too soon, his presence too large to contemplate the void he’s leaving behind. He will be greatly missed. He truly was one of a kind... times 10... or 20.

— Thomas Family