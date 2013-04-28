Martin Senn Earns Paul Harris Fellow Recognition from Rotary Club of Goleta

The Rotary Club of Goleta presented past president Martin Senn with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award for his commitment and service to Rotary International.

The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is the Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for our founder, Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.

A world of peace and goodwill comes closer to reality today as Senn becomes a Paul Harris Fellow. It is because of Senn that the Rotary Foundation is able to carry out an array of programs that achieve beneficial changes in our world: improved living conditions, increased food production, better education, wider availability of treatment and rehabilitation for sick and disabled, new channels for the flow of international understanding and brighter hopes for peace.

A contribution to the Rotary Foundation is an investment in the ideal of goodwill, peace and understanding. That is an ideal held high by Rotarians the world over, and one that Senn clearly shares. Working with such individuals of goodwill, we believe the ideal will become a reality.

Congratulations to Martin Senn on becoming a Paul Harris Fellow.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Visitors are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta or Rotary International, or email club president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.