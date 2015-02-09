Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Country Music’s Martina McBride to Perform at Santa Barbara County Fair

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | February 9, 2015 | 10:27 a.m.

She’s one of country music’s reigning queens and a Grand Ole Opry inductee. She’s been Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year four times, and received the Top Female honor three times from the Academy of Country Music. She’s been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards. And on the heels of releasing her latest album, multimillion-selling vocalist Martina McBride will perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair on July 16 during her “Martina McBride: The Everlasting Tour.”

McBride
Martina McBride

The concert is free with fair admission.

McBride is known for singing lyrics of substance and songs that challenge listeners. She has addressed female empowerment in “This One’s for the Girls,” domestic violence in “Independence Day,” child abuse in “Concrete Angel,” alcoholism in “Cheap Whiskey,” poverty in “God’s Will” and cancer in “I’m Gonna Love You Through It.”

McBride first made the country charts in 1992. Her hit records include such enduring classics as “Wild Angels,” “Safe in the Arms of Love,” “Wrong Again,” “Blessed,” “My Baby Loves Me,” “Life #9,” “Love’s the Only House,” “Whatever You Say,” “Where Would You Be,” “In My Daughter’s Eyes,” “When God Fearin’ Women Get the Blues” and “A Broken Wing.”

To date, she has had 20 top-10 hits and six No. 1 smashes. As a result, McBride is ranked as the most played woman vocalist on country radio between 1999 and 2010.

McBride just released her latest album, Everlasting, providing fresh nuances in familiar lyrics working within beautifully crafted new arrangements of cherished melodies. She breathes new life into ballads like “I’ve been Loving You Too Long,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” and “Do Right Woman,” and she gives Motown a twist with her versions of “Come See About Me” and “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted.” But she is equally refreshing on such up tempo tunes as “Wild Night” and “Suspicious Minds.”

“What I love about this record is that you can just relax with it," McBride said. "I wanted to make an album that you could put on when you’re cooking or when you have friends over. It is like comfort food.”

Fairpark officials expect to make announcements about future acts later in the week.

The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival takes place April 24-26, and the Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 15-19. Click here for more information.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 