Mary Alice Tudor of Santa Barbara, 1937-2018

Mary Alice Tudor of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018, at the age of 80.

She was born on Jun 29, 1937, in Seattle, Wash., the daughter of Elizabeth MacLean Ghormley and Alfred Mills Ghormley, a nationally prominent executive in the dairy industry.

She was predeceased by an elder brother David Ghormley, and sister Jean Schuur, both of whom she adored.

Married in 1961 in Beverly Hills, CA, to W. Pendleton Tudor, a long-time magazine publishing executive, they lived an adventurous and fulfilling life, residing in Los Angeles; Greenwich, CT; and Manhattan, NY.

Mary Alice's three children were her pride and joy: Mary Elizabeth Tudor Richardson (b. 1962), Bradford Pendleton Tudor (b.1965-d. 1985) and

Douglas MacLean Tudor (b. 1967); as well as her grandchildren Emory Elizabeth Tudor, 14, and Bradford Bockman Tudor, 12; and daughter-in-law Christina Bockman Tudor and son-in-law Peter Kent Richardson.

Mary Alice was educated at Marlborough School in Los Angeles, University of Vienna and the University of Colorado, Boulder (BA).

She led an uncompromising and spirited life and was committed to family, friends, community and church. She enthusiastically incorporated her talents with her involvement in the Junior League, Audubon Society and Garden Clubs of Greenwich, CT, and Santa Barbara.

She adored the arts, frequently attending opera, ballet, symphony, and Montecito's renowned Academy of the West, where she served as president of the Women's Auxiliary and as a board member. She sang beautifully and her voice was enjoyed by many audiences over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made to the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito, CA 93108 in Mary Alice's memory.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus, Montecito.

