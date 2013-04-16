Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 16, 2013 | 3:33 p.m.

Mary Ann Giovingo, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1953-2013

Source: Giovingo Family

Mary Ann Giovingo
Mary Ann Giovingo

Mary Ann Giovingo passed away peacefully in her home in McMinnville, Ore., on March 7, 2013, with her husband, Tony, at her side.

After many years as a Santa Barbara resident and employee of the phone company, Mary Ann and Tony moved to the Pacific Northwest, settling near McMinnville.

Please join family and friends for a mass in her memory at The Mission in Santa Barbara at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 19. There will be a gathering at Shoreline Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 to celebrate her life.

Tony Giovingo and family ask that you join them at Shoreline Park. Where will you find us? Just look for the white balloons!

 

