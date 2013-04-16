Mary Ann Giovingo, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1953-2013

Posted on April 16, 2013 | 3:33 p.m.

Source: Giovingo Family

Mary Ann Giovingo passed away peacefully in her home in McMinnville, Ore., on March 7, 2013, with her husband, Tony, at her side.

After many years as a Santa Barbara resident and employee of the phone company, Mary Ann and Tony moved to the Pacific Northwest, settling near McMinnville.

Please join family and friends for a mass in her memory at The Mission in Santa Barbara at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 19. There will be a gathering at Shoreline Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 to celebrate her life.

Tony Giovingo and family ask that you join them at Shoreline Park. Where will you find us? Just look for the white balloons!