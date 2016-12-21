Mary Anne (Mickie) Hunter, of Orcutt, 1932-2016

Posted on December 21, 2016 | 1:36 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mary Anne (Mickie) Hunter of Orcutt, CA was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Torrance, CA, and passed away Dec. 14, 2016, in Santa Maria, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dixie LaPiana; her husband, Robert Hunter; and her daughter, Edith Brunk.

Mickie is survived by her brother, Richard (Barbara) LaPiana, Jr.; her sons, Robert (Joan) Brunk and David (Jennifer) Brunk; and Bob's children, William (Kathryn) Henebry, Mitchell (Suzi) Hunter and Leigh Ann (Dennis) O'Neil.

Importantly, she is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and her good dog Gus.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite charity in her memory would be deeply appreciated.

A gathering to celebrate Mickie is being planned for late January.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.