Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 21, 2016 | 1:36 p.m.

Mary Anne (Mickie) Hunter, of Orcutt, 1932-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mary Anne (Mickie) Hunter of Orcutt, CA was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Torrance, CA, and passed away Dec. 14, 2016, in Santa Maria, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dixie LaPiana; her husband, Robert Hunter; and her daughter, Edith Brunk.

Mickie is survived by her brother, Richard (Barbara) LaPiana, Jr.; her sons, Robert (Joan) Brunk and David (Jennifer) Brunk; and Bob's children, William (Kathryn) Henebry, Mitchell (Suzi) Hunter and Leigh Ann (Dennis) O'Neil.

Importantly, she is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and her good dog Gus.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite charity in her memory would be deeply appreciated.

A gathering to celebrate Mickie is being planned for late January.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 