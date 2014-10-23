Country Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter Graces the Lobero Theatre Stage

Friday, Oct. 10 marked a sold-out concert at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. The reason? Mary Chapin Carpenter was in town!

Carpenter dominated the 1990s country music scene with multiple awards.

The Academy of Country Music voted her Top New Female Artist in 1990 and Top Female Artist in 1992. She also received the Country Music Association's 1992 and 1993 Top Female Vocalist award.

There's more. Carpenter also racked up five Grammy awards, one being for her famous "Shut Up and Kiss Me" performance. In October 2012, she was inaugurated into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Pretty darn good, if you ask anyone.

Special guest Tift Merritt opened the show with earthy, heart-hitting lyrics along with perfect comedic timing in her between-song banter.

When Carpenter finally took the stage, her famous purrrs and growls that put most cats to shame filled the Lobero. Ahhhh, well worth the wait for us die-hard fans.

Multiple folk ballads proved a little slow and out of steam, but once she sang "Passionate Kisses" and "Shut Up and Kiss Me," the words "country diva" rang loud and clear.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.