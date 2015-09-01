Mary E. Andrade, 1939-2015

Posted on September 1, 2015 | 9:59 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Mary E. Andrade of Sylmar, California, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Aug. 22, 2015.

Born in Santa Barbara to Mary and Manuel Lara, Mary attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School, and was a 1957 graduate of Santa Barbara High School.

Following graduation, Mary moved to North Hollywood, where she worked in accounting for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. Shortly after moving to North Hollywood, Mary met her future husband, Lee Roy.

The couple was married in Santa Barbara on April 11, 1959, and later moved to Sylmar, where she worked as a teacher’s assistant at Harding Street Elementary School while they raised their three children

Mary enjoyed bowling and dancing, and was an enthusiastic fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and the USTA. She looked forward to family gatherings where she was often “in charge of the grill” at BBQs.

Mary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Manuel Lara; her brothers, Richard, Henry, and Joseph Lara, and sister, Lillian Bossé.

Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lee Roy; her children, Yvonne of Sylmar, Jason of Sherman Oaks and Luna of Oakland, CA; a brother, Frank Lara (Betty) of Ventura, CA; sisters, Cecelia Medina of Santa Barbara, and Theresa Cunningham of Van Nuys, California; and several nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.3, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola Street.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., also at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.