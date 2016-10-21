Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
October 21, 2016

Mary Elizabeth Buren, Central Coast, 1915-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mary Elizabeth Buren passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning Oct. 18, 2016 at her home at the age of 101.

Mary Buren was born April 28, 1915, in Stahstown, Pennsylvania, to Meade Blackburn and Nannie Ober.

She attended Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and became a teacher. She taught in Pennsylvania, then married Reverend William Buren. Soon thereafter, they moved to California and settled in the Central Coast. She taught in the Guadalupe School district for many years until her retirement.

She attended Nipomo Presbyterian Church and was in the choir and other activities. She loved her garden and she always had many plants to attend to.

She is survived by her cousins Reba Young, 94 years old, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and Jeanne Wood of Waynsboro, Pennsylvania, and niece Pam MacCulley, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, her extended family here in California, Ralph and Lena Rodriquez and family.

By her request, cremation and no services will be held.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

 

