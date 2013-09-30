Mary Irene Callahan of Santa Barbara, 1922-2013

Posted on September 30, 2013 | 7:46 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Mary Irene Musgrove was born to Clarence and Charlotte Musgrove in Alexandria, N.D., on May 26, 1922. She joined a family of two brothers, Clarence “Rusty” and Benny, and a sister, Florence.

Benny passed two years later, and the Musgroves moved their little family to California, eventually settling in Santa Barbara in 1925. Irene grew up in the Santa Barbara school system and graduated from Santa Barbara High School at age 16.

Irene was married in 1938 to Kenneth Callahan, and they enjoyed a long, full life together of 50 years.

Irene went quietly to be with her Lord and family on Sept. 25, 2013 at age 91. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Irene is survived by three children, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.