Mary Jane Mori-Scarcello of Santa Barbara, 1935-2013

Posted on August 25, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Mary Jane Mori-Scarcello, 77, daughter of Ruth and Edgar Thompson, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2013, of natural causes at her home in Santa Barbara, California.

Mary Jane was born August 31, 1935, in Stamford, Connecticut, the third oldest of six siblings.

Growing up, Mary Jane was extremely popular. She graduated Stamford High School, and was voted "Boys' choice of sister." In her early years, Mary Jane worked for Dorr Oliver in Stamford, Connecticut, as a secretary, and for a short period her well-recognized beauty led her into a modeling career. Mary Jane decided to leave the East Coast when she married and started a family. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1960 and she devoted her life to being a loving mother and dedicated wife. Her beautiful smile and contagious laughter will never be forgotten, and although always avoiding the limelight, she illuminated the lives of all who knew her.

Mary Jane is survived by her two sisters, Marjorie Monte and Alana Walker; her brother, Alan Thompson; her daughter, Deborah Mori; her son, Donald Mori, and his wife Marsha; her two grandchildren, Ryan and Jasmine; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Always an animal lover, Dandy Doodle her faithful Golden retriever, and her cat Silky, remained her constant companions until the end.

Mary Jane is predeceased by her brothers, Donald and Robert Thompson, and her brother-in-law, Eugene Monte.

A memorial service was held August 16 at Welch-Ryce Raider Funeral Chapel in Goleta, California, with a celebration-of-life reception at Mulligan's Cafe & Bar in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mary Jane's beloved niece's theater company, the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, 36 Madison Ave., Madison, N.J. 07940.

Mary Jane's family would like to thank her loyal friend and faithful business manager, Darryl Young, for his many years of service, and to acknowledge the excellent end-of-life care given to Mary Jane by Assisted Hospice of Santa Barbara, Lori Harris, Cheri Mattucci, Gloria Henderson and Gracie Morales.