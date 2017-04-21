Mary Jo Little of Santa Barbara, 1954-2017

Posted on April 21, 2017 | 10:08 p.m.

Source: Amy Arnold

Mary Jo Little passed away at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on Friday, April 14, 2017, surrounded by family and friends.

Jo is survived by her devoted husband Dan; sons Cyrus McNally, William McNally and Charlie (Sabrina) McNally; her siblings Lewis Reed Jr. (Debbie), Linda L. Reed (Judith), Jay W Reed III (Shannon); five grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Born Mary Josephine Reed on Aug. 11, 1954, to LaVerne and Lewis Reed in Ft Eustis, Virginia, she spent her early years living in a number of countries including Japan, Germany and Holland before her father retired from the military.

The family settled in Santa Barbara where Jo graduated from Santa Barbara High School and attended Santa Barbara City College and UCSB. She held a variety of positions during her professional life, her last as assistant dean in the College of Creative Studies at UCSB.

A loving wife, caring mother, patient sister, cousin and friend, Jo is remembered for her generosity, quick wit, bright and humorous spirit, the mischievous twinkle in her eyes, her calm smile and valiant spirit.

She loved traveling with Dan, hosting family and friends at her home, holding babies, stimulating conversation and bringing a warm, welcoming presence to anyone she met. We have been honored to be a part of Jo’s life. She graced and enriched those of everyone who knew her.

We give special thanks to the many wonderful and talented nurses and doctors who cared for and cared deeply about Jo during her long stay in the surgical intensive care unit (SICU) of Cottage Hospital.

Thanks also to hospitality staff that greeted us each day, to our friends in the parking structure kiosk, and for maple scones from the coffee cart, and for the caring folk in the cafeteria. Just as with Jo, each of you will never be forgotten.

A celebration of Jo’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, a scholarship fund has been established in Jo’s name. One will be granted each year, in perpetuity, and with acknowledgement to each recipient of Jo, her life, and her contributions to life.

Checks may be made out to the UCSB Foundation designated for the Jo Little Scholarship Fund.

— Amy Arnold.