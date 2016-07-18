Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Mary L. Harvey Appointed as Santa Maria’s New Director of Finance

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | July 18, 2016
Mary L. Harvey Click to view larger
Mary L. Harvey (Courtesy photo)

Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary L. Harvey as the city’s new director of finance.

With the recent retirement of Director of Administrative Services Rene Visé, and as part of the 2016-18 budget, the city reorganized the Department of Administrative Services, thereby creating the Department of Finance.

In her new role, Harvey oversees the following functions: accounting, budgeting, treasury/investments, business license, purchasing/accounts payable, utility billing, accounts receivable and payroll.

Harvey began working for the city in 2003 as the accounting manager and was reclassified in 2008 as the accounting and budget manager, a position in which she managed the day-to-day functions of the Finance Division.

Harvey is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of La Verne.

“I look forward to new challenges that my new role will bring, and I feel very fortunate to be working with such hard-working, dedicated staff that strives to provide excellent customer service,” said Harvey, whose first day was Saturday, July 2, 2016.

“The City is very fortunate to have someone with Mary’s breadth of experience in finance and budgeting, as well as her institutional knowledge of the city’s accounting practices in which to call upon to head the city’s Finance Department,” Haydon said.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
