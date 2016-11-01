Mary Marcum, of Santa Maria, 1940-2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 | 3:52 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mary Marcum was a best friend to her husband George. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, homemaker and had a natural creative talent at anything she picked up. Her family was her hobby and her whole life.

She was born in New Jersey in 1940 and at the age of 16, she met George, the love of her life, celebrating 58 years of marriage this year.

Married life started out in Queens, New York, as George started his career with the Hearst Corporation, while she became a mom and homemaker to their three children, Stephen, Joseph and Deborah.

They became California bound in 1971, living in Santa Maria. George went to work with his father, operating the Tri-County News for the next 45 years. In that time, Mary made many friends within the community and publishing industry, always being the talented and gracious host to many personal and business events.

In 1984, they discovered the beautiful community of Oak Shores, on Lake Nacimiento, where they built their family lake house. There, they created long-lasting memories and friends.

It was their dream to retire at the lake, but plans changed due to an unknown blood disorder that she courageously fought in the hospital, but it eventually took her life. She passed away at Marian Regional Medical Center with her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and daughter-in-laws by her side.

Mary was the true Matriarch of our family and touched many lives. She has many other children besides her own that called her “mom.”

Mary is survived by her husband George, son Joseph and wife Joanne, daughter Deborah and husband Kevin and daughter-in-law Shirlyn.

She has five grandchildren: Casey and Carley Kennemann, Cody Marcum, Matthew Marcum and Amanda Hunter. Three great grandchildren: Calypso, Aubrey and Ella. Brothers Jim and John Cook and sisters Joanie Knoll and Eileen Cook.

Mary is preceded in death by her two brothers, Fredrick and Edward Knoll and her son Stephen J. Marcum.

Celebration of life will be held in the Community of Oak Shores at Lake Nacimiento on Nov. 6. Contact family for more information.

“God saw you getting tired, a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered Come we Me. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest, God took you home to prove to us He only takes the best.”

Love you mom.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.