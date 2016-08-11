Mary Orozco, 1930-2016

Mary Orozco passed away Aug. 5, 2016.
Born Nov. 21, 1930, she was 85 years old.
A funeral mass, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Old Mission Perish Santa Barbara. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.
