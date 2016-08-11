Mary Orozco, 1930-2016

Posted on August 11, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mary Orozco passed away Aug. 5, 2016.

Born Nov. 21, 1930, she was 85 years old.

A funeral mass, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Old Mission Perish Santa Barbara. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery.