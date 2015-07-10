Mary Teresa ‘Terry’ Broun of Santa Maria

Posted on July 10, 2015 | 9:18 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Mary Teresa “Terry” Broun passed on to heaven June 25, 2015, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, and raised in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Terry moved to California in her 20s. She married her sweetheart, Charles D. Broun Jr., in 1955. They raised a family of seven children in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

She held down a career as a secretary in the aerospace industry and dabbled in the real estate business.

Terry and Charlie retired and moved to Santa Maria, Calif., in 1990. They were active members of the St. Louis de Montfort parish for many years.

Mom had a passion for writing. I’d like to share a sample of her poetry:

Song for My Children

Skies full of summer; Fields of wind and snow

Apples snapped with frost and rain; here it all began in pain

And into love and back again

These are my beginnings; Honeysuckle sweet

Fragile blossoms on the storm; Gaining grace and scent and form

Cobwebs on the grass at dawn

Music not so sweet to me; Moves you to another dream

Surf reports and nut brown skin; Roller skates and who’s to win

And where in hell’s the war we’re in

Bucketsful of love; clawing to get out

Synthesized and neatly labeled; Pressure sensitive and tabled

Into rows of current fables

We envy each the other’s dream; and the love threatens stalemate

I am me as God would have me be; I will love you as he wants me to

I can ask no more of you in the days not yet begun

Lying endless and honeyed and golden in the sun.

Terry is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Broun Jr., her daughter, Katherine L. Booth (Greg), and her son, Charles M. Broun. She is survived by daughters Patricia Broun of Santa Monica, Linda Shifflett (Larry) and Barbara Upson of Santa Maria, and sons Robert Broun (Dorothy) of Wauseon, Ohio, and Paul Broun (Nancy) of Torrance, Calif.

A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Candlewood House for your many years of loving care.

A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. July 20 at the Oakhill Cemetery in Ballard, 2560 Baseline Drive.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Click here to leave condolences for the family.