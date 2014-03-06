Mary Villapania of Santa Barbara, 1930-2014

Posted on March 6, 2014 | 2:41 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel

Mary passed away from a brief illness March 4, 2014.

Born June 10, 1930, in Carpinteria, Calif., 15 years later she met the love of her life, John E.Villapania Sr, and they were married Sept. 5, 1945, in El Paso, Texas.

After raising their children in Davenport and Santa Maria, they moved in 1972 to Santa Barbara, where she spent the last 42 years enjoying her family and friends.

She loved listening to her Mexican music and all time favorite, Engelbert Humperdinck! Mary enjoyed to gamble — whether she was at the casino, playing video slots, buying scratchers or your weekly lotto, "she paid, she played."

Every couple of weeks you would find her at the "Tree House" restaurant in Santa Barbara having breakfast with her longtime friend, George.

She had a free-spirited mouth, with the biggest most sincere heart that was open to everyone who wanted to talk to her. Her laugh, strength, and the foundation she and John built for their family will live on through generations to come.

Mary is survived by her 7 daughters, Nancy, Lorraine, Josie, Susan, Roseanne, Stella, and Victoria; 5 sons, Victor, Joe, David, William and Mark; 25 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 sisters, Rose, Alice, and Lorraine; numerous relatives and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Villapania Sr, and 2 sons, John Jr. and Michael Villapania.

The Villapania Family would like to give special thanks to the following: Dr. Michael Bordofsky, Dr. Thomas Woliver, Dr. Michael Kearney, and the staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Federal Drug, Visiting Nursing, and Serenity House.

Visitation will be Monday March 10, 2014, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel. Mass will be Tuesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.