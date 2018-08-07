Marybeth Carty to Lead Natalie Orfalea Foundation

The Natalie Orfalea Foundation, in partnership with Lou Buglioli, has announced the selection of Marybeth Carty as executive director.

Carty directed corporate philanthropy programs for Venoco, Inc. for 15 years; administrated grant funded educational programs for the Carpinteria Unified School District for 10 years; and has an extensive background in nonprofit governance and board service spanning some 20 years.

Her current affiliations include the Santa Barbara County Education Office board, Partners in Education and the Carpinteria Children’s Project.

The mission of the Natalie Orfalea Foundation is to partner with organizations doing transformative work in the areas of conservation, social justice, global health, women and girls, education and the arts.

In seeking the greatest impact, the Natalie Orfalea Foundation does not support unsolicited grant requests.

— Juliana Minsky for Natalie Orfalea Foundation.