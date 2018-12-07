Maryland Defenders Get It Done at Both Ends in 2-0 Win Over Indiana

Soccer

Indiana kept breaking through Maryland’s high-pressure defense, but when it came down to finishing a play in the penalty area, the Hoosiers came up empty at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium on Friday night.

Maryland’s Matt Di Rosa scored on a corner kick in the 37th minute and Donovan poked in deflected free kick in the box and the Terrapins gutted out a 2-0 victory, denying the Hoosiers a return trip to the College Cup final for the second straight year.

“I was really, really impressed with the performance of our team today,” said Maryland coach Sasho Cirovski, “To beat a great program like Indiana on this stage, it was going to take a Herculean effort on both sides of the ball.

“This was our most complete performance of the year. We knew we would have to take balls off the line, block shots and try to contain the terrifc players, particulary Andrew Gutman coming down the left side. We put together a game plan that the players executed perfectly."

Maryland (12-6-4) had lost twice against IU coming into the College Cup, 1-0 during the regular season and on penalty kicks in the Big Ten semifinals.

The Terrapins would not be denied in the third meeting. Their defense in the back was stellar, led by Pines. It was like he was a magnet to the ball. The Hoosiers sent numerous balls into the box and most of them were kicked out by Pines.

“Credit Pines, he was in a lot of good spots tonight,” said IU coach Todd Yeagley.

“His height is a bit advantage to him. He playing really well, he was winning a lot of head balls,” said IU defender and leading scorer Andrew Gutman of the 6-foot-5 Pines.

It seemed fitting that he got a goal in the game.

In fact, both Maryland goals were scored by defenders.

Di Rosa scored during a goal-mouth scramble after Eli Crognale’s corner kick.

"To get the goal, it was the best feeling in the world," said Di Rosa, who came off the bench.

The goal capped a exciting couple of days for Di Rosa. On Friday, he won the Elite-90 award, presented to a student athlete in the Final Four with the highest grade point average.

It was the first goal allowed in the postseason by IU.

“No one panicked,” Gutman said. “We were confident we were gong to create chances.”

Maryland’s second goal came off a free kick by Crognale from 25 yards in the 80th minute. The ball skimmed off the head of an IU defender and landed in front of Pines who was at the top of the 6-yard box. He toe-poked it home to seal the victory and put the Terrapins in the final against Akron, a 5-1 winner of Michigan State in the first semifinal.

"I was so ecstatic. I couldn't believe I did it, I was so happy," said Pines.

"Our team chemistry is so incredible right now," said Cirovski. "You can see the pride we play with on both sides of the ball. It's what has gotten us here. Two players who are blocking shots in their own box and they find a way to get a goal in the other box, you know you got something cooking."

Indiana finishes the year at 20-3-1.

IU set up a great chance in the 27th minute, working a triangle of passes in the box, But before a shot could be taken, Maryland’s Johannes Bergmann intercepted the ball.

The Hoosiers continued to make rushes at Maryland’s goal in the second half, but they couldn’t connect on the final pass, or Maryland’s defenders picked them off and cleared them.

“We weren’t sharp on the chances we did create,” Gutman. “At the end of the day, their defense was really good.”

Said Yeagley: “They played really well and hard and made some key plays in this game. I thought our performance in the second half in particular was what we’ve seen so much from our team. The first half we were a little bit out of rhythm and our spacing was little bit off. Credit Maryland with some of that. They did a good job defensively of taking away some things.

“I really thought we would find that goal,” he continued. “Tonight, that ball was just not bouncing. We had all those chances in the second, but we couldn’t find that bounced we needed.”