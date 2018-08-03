Christina Broderick Named New Head of School as Marymount Starts 80th Year

The Marymount of Santa Barbara Board of Trustees has named Christina Broderick its new head of school is it opens its 80th school year in August. Broderick’s appointment came after an extensive national search that attracted diverse, qualified candidates from around the country.

Broderick brings 25 years of independent and private school experience to her new position. A native of Southern California, she began her career in education after earning a BA degree in psychology/women’s leadership studies at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

She went on to complete the conservatory program in musical theater oerformance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, which led to a position as the director of performing arts at Turning Point School in Culver City.

At Turning Point, Broderick designed and implemented a new performing arts curriculum and produced more than 25 musical productions.

Because school leadership has always been a career objective for Broderick, she accepted a position as the assistant head of middle school and dean of students at the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas, a school of more than 400 middle-school students.

After receiving a master of science degree in education curriculum and instruction at University of Scranton, PA, Broderick was appointed head of school at the Notre Dame de Sion Schools of Kansas City, MO, in 2012, where she lead a community of two school campuses serving 650 students and 135 employees for the past six years.

Her tenure as a senior administrator and head of school have allowed her to develop expertise in strategic planning, academic and teaching excellence, capital campaigns and facilities improvements.

Returning to her California roots, Broderick said she is happy to be settling into Marymount’s new head of school residence with her husband John and her children, Jack and Cassidy.

“Marymount has always had an extraordinary reputation in the independent school community," she said.

"With excellent academic and ethical preparation of our students at the forefront and a welcoming faculty and parent community, it is an honor to be back in California to lead such a wonderful haven for kids to grow and learn,” she said.

Broderick's daughter Cassidy will join her at Marymount as a new seventh-grader; her son Jack will be a freshman at Bishop Diego Garcia High School in the fall.

For more information about Marymount, see [email protected] or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.