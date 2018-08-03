Friday, August 3 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Christina Broderick Named New Head of School as Marymount Starts 80th Year

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Christina Broderick
Christina Broderick

The Marymount of Santa Barbara Board of Trustees has named Christina Broderick its new head of school is it opens its 80th school year in August. Broderick’s appointment came after an extensive national search that attracted diverse, qualified candidates from around the country.

Broderick brings 25 years of independent and private school experience to her new position. A native of Southern California, she began her career in education after earning a BA degree in psychology/women’s leadership studies at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

She went on to complete the conservatory program in musical theater oerformance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, which led to a position as the director of performing arts at Turning Point School in Culver City.

At Turning Point, Broderick designed and implemented a new performing arts curriculum and produced more than 25 musical productions.

Because school leadership has always been a career objective for Broderick, she accepted a position as the assistant head of middle school and dean of students at the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas, a school of more than 400 middle-school students.

After receiving a master of science degree in education curriculum and instruction at University of Scranton, PA, Broderick was appointed  head of school at the Notre Dame de Sion Schools of Kansas City, MO, in 2012, where she lead a community of two school campuses serving 650 students and 135 employees for the past six years.

Her tenure as a senior administrator and head of school have allowed her to develop expertise in strategic planning, academic and teaching excellence, capital campaigns and facilities improvements.

Returning to her California roots, Broderick said she is happy to be settling into Marymount’s new head of school residence with her husband John and her children, Jack and Cassidy.

“Marymount has always had an extraordinary reputation in the independent school community," she said.

"With excellent academic and ethical preparation of our students at the forefront and a welcoming faculty and parent community, it is an honor to be back in California to lead such a wonderful haven for kids to grow and learn,” she said.

Broderick's daughter Cassidy will join her at Marymount as a new seventh-grader; her son Jack will be a freshman at Bishop Diego Garcia High School in the fall.

For more information about Marymount, see [email protected] or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 