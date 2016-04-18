Marymount Announces ‘Evening of White in the Hamptons’ Fundraiser

Marymount of Santa Barbara will bring the Hamptons to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Saturday, April 23, 2016. The beautiful polo club setting with the pristine beauty of the Carpinteria foothills as a backdrop will inspire guests to enjoy an evening of celebration for all things Marymount while supporting the school’s programs, which are designed to help students achieve their academic, moral, physical and creative potential.

Auction co-chairs Nikki Greene and Pam Sanchez and their hard-working committee have been planning for months to make “An Evening in White in the Hamptons” a memorable, fun and successful event for the junior kindergarten through eighth-grade independent school.

More than 300 guests are expected to enjoy an evening of strolling through the grounds of the Polo Club while sipping fine cocktails, socializing, dining, dancing and bidding on live and star silent auction items.

Live auction items include adventures in Mexico, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe and more, as well as fine art from Meredith Brooks Abbott and Rick Garcia, and, of course, time-honored auction traditions such as an opportunity to sit as “Headmaster for a Day” or secure prime seats for special school events including front row seats at the upcoming eighth-grade graduation ceremonies. Early support for the auction has already been strong.

Head of School Andrew Wooden, originally from New England, is pleased to be able to sport his “perpetual preppy” and set the tone for expected auction attire. What could be better than a Hamptons-inspired white garden party while comfortably anchored just off of the Pacific?

This year’s Auction is expected to bring tremendous support for Marymount, in part due to board member Deborah Bettencourt returning for her third year as emcee of the auction.

Bettencourt is excited about her role in bringing the Marymount community together to enjoy a special evening, and she is confident that the plans in the works at Marymount such as the new STEM Creativity and Design Center and the unveiling of an updated Master Plan will inspire guests.

Marymount’s Director of Development Andrea McFarling extends an invitation to come enjoy a fun evening to support Marymount and all it does for its students.

Board of Trustees President Kirk Borchardt encouraged attendees saying, “Every contribution makes a difference in providing Marymount students the best private school experience in Santa Barbara.”

Marymount instructs 230 students on its historic campus located on the Santa Barbara Riviera. With a reputation for small student-to-teacher ratios; individualized attention; inspirational team sports; art, music and theater programs; a state of the art STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Center; a dedicated program for individual character development; and collaborative learning experiences, Marymount provides a warm and supportive learning environment that fosters success in students and inspires loyalty in alumni, parents and school faculty.

“Being part of the Marymount culture and community guides students towards a path for future success in high school, college, careers and life’s many adventures,” said Molly Seguel, director of admissions, at a recent school event.

Marymount is an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and contributions made to support the school are tax-deductible. For additional information about supporting the auction or to attend, contact Andrea McFarling, director of development, at 805.569.1811 x234 or [email protected].

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions at Marymount of Santa Barbara.