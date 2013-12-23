Marymount, Library Launch Community Read Project Ahead of Visit by Parenting Expert Michael Thompson

Marymount of Santa Barbara is excited to announce an upcoming visit from widely acclaimed, bestselling author and parenting expert Dr. Michael Thompson to Marymount’s Riviera campus on Feb. 4. In preparation for Dr. Thompson’s visit to Santa Barbara, Marymount of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library System will be joining forces for a community read project designed to give parents and educators specific tools to help children find success in today’s world.

Starting in December, public libraries across Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria will be distributing free excerpts from The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life by Thompson, Ph.D. with Teresa Barker.

The excerpts from Dr. Thompson’s book were intentionally selected to help parents and educators navigate the pressures and expectations that families and children face today.

Dr. Thompson’s visit on Feb. 4 is open to the public and free of charge. Marymount will be hosting Dr. Thompson as a part of a series designed to stimulate community thinking and improve outcomes for children.

Past parenting and education experts hosted by Marymount include bestselling author Paul Tough, whose book How Children Succeed, Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character has provoked educators and parents across the country to think more deeply about what children really need to succeed.

Dr. Thompson’s bestselling book Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Lives of Boys became a bestseller. His other books, Homesick and Happy: How Time Away From Parents Can Help a Child Grow, Speaking of Boys: Answers to the Most-Asked Questions about Raising Sons, It’s a Boy! Understanding Your Son’s Development from Birth to Eighteen, Best Friends/Worst Enemies: Understanding the Social Worlds of Children and others, have cemented Dr. Thompson’s position as an expert on children today.

Marymount Head of School Andrew Wooden, who has known Dr. Thompson for years, says, “Dr. Thompson is a gifted speaker and thought leader. I am excited that Marymount is bringing him to Santa Barbara because Michael Thompson has a message that is both important and useful to parents today."

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.