Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Creativity, Engineering and Coding’ to Come Alive at May 17 Event at Marymount

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | May 8, 2014 | 2:04 p.m.

Marymount
Marymount of Santa Barbara's "Creativity, Engineering and Coding Come Alive" on May 17 will give students the opportunity to use Design Thinking to invent something, among other activities. (Marymount of Santa Barbara photo)

Marymount Middle School's Riviera campus is going to be buzzing with creativity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17 when students in fifth through seventh grade from across Santa Barbara are invited to take part in an event called “Creativity, Engineering and Coding Come Alive.”

The event, designed by Marymount’s math and science teachers, will give students the opportunity to join other students their age in programming and digital animation, participating in a zip-line challenge, playing with Minecraft in ways they never have before, and using Design Thinking to invent something.

The Design Thinking experience on May 17 is tied into Marymount’s curriculum through its two new innovation labs and a new Creative Design and Engineering Center scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2014. These new 21st-century learning spaces are the home of Marymount’s Design Thinking Program.

Molly Seguel, Marymount admissions director, describes Design Thinking “as a process of imagining, visualizing and then designing and testing inventions. It is an empowering experience for middle schoolers. I have sat in on classes and watched students grapple with problems, work in groups, and eventually succeed in creating something that functions, serves a purpose, and is completely original. And the new space is going to allow students to get their hands dirty and have a designated, strategic space to experiment and unleash their creativity even more.”

Andrew Wooden, Marymount’s Head of School, added, “This new program has allowed us to see so much development in kids. Creativity and overcoming challenges in one area teaches skills that can be applied to others.”

Marymount’s "Creativity, Engineering and Coding Come Alive" event has stirred a lot of interest in Santa Barbara, but there is still limited space available. If your fifth- through seventh-grade boy or girl would like to participate in this free event, please contact us immediately at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131 to reserve your space.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 