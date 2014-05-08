‘Creativity, Engineering and Coding’ to Come Alive at May 17 Event at Marymount

Marymount Middle School's Riviera campus is going to be buzzing with creativity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17 when students in fifth through seventh grade from across Santa Barbara are invited to take part in an event called “Creativity, Engineering and Coding Come Alive.”

The event, designed by Marymount’s math and science teachers, will give students the opportunity to join other students their age in programming and digital animation, participating in a zip-line challenge, playing with Minecraft in ways they never have before, and using Design Thinking to invent something.

The Design Thinking experience on May 17 is tied into Marymount’s curriculum through its two new innovation labs and a new Creative Design and Engineering Center scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2014. These new 21st-century learning spaces are the home of Marymount’s Design Thinking Program.

Molly Seguel, Marymount admissions director, describes Design Thinking “as a process of imagining, visualizing and then designing and testing inventions. It is an empowering experience for middle schoolers. I have sat in on classes and watched students grapple with problems, work in groups, and eventually succeed in creating something that functions, serves a purpose, and is completely original. And the new space is going to allow students to get their hands dirty and have a designated, strategic space to experiment and unleash their creativity even more.”

Andrew Wooden, Marymount’s Head of School, added, “This new program has allowed us to see so much development in kids. Creativity and overcoming challenges in one area teaches skills that can be applied to others.”

Marymount’s "Creativity, Engineering and Coding Come Alive" event has stirred a lot of interest in Santa Barbara, but there is still limited space available. If your fifth- through seventh-grade boy or girl would like to participate in this free event, please contact us immediately at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131 to reserve your space.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.