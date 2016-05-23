Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Channels Luxury of the Hamptons at Evening in White Fundraiser

Marymount supporters dressed all in white gather at An Evening in White at the Hamptons. (Back row) Montauk Sponsor Josh Connor, Sag Harbor Sponsor Helen and John Michael Lind, Crystal and Greg Jensen, and Montauk Sponsor John Keister. (Front row) Kristopher Park and Marymount art teacher Jill-Ashley Park, Neil and Tina Wood, and Montauk Sponsor Cassie Keister. (Photos by Priscilla)
By Andrea McFarling for Marymount of Santa Barbara | May 23, 2016 | 10:25 a.m.

Anyone driving past the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club Saturday, April 23, might have wondered if a large, formal wedding was taking place, but there was not a bride to be found. The event taking place was An Evening in White in the Hamptons, Marymount of Santa Barbara’s 2016 auction.

The 300 white-clad guests under the large white tent helped to raise more than $450,000 for the students of Marymount. 

Champagne, signature cocktails, croquet, hors d’oeuvres from Pure Joy Catering, and projects from Marymount’s JK-8 students entertained the guests in attendance before the seated dinner.

Once clustered around dozens of round tables draped in white with blue hydrangea centerpieces, Head of School Andrew Wooden and Deborah Bettencourt (trustee, chair of the Development Committee and parent of a Marymount seventh grader) took the stage to welcome guests.

The evening met all fundraising expectations for the JK-8 grade school, demonstrating once again that the extended Marymount family appreciates a good party and, more importantly, is dedicated to raising funds to support Marymount’s tradition of educational excellence.  

An Evening in White in the Hamptons, led by auction Co-chairs Nikki Greene and Pam Sanchez, with guidance from Andrea McFarling and Alexandra Dunn from Marymount’s Development Office, set a new bar for Marymount’s auctions.  

Trustee, auction Co-chair and East Hampton Sponsor Nikki Greene; Director of Development Andrea McFarling; and Auction Co-chair Pam Sanchez along with the evening's caterers.
Trustee, auction Co-chair and East Hampton Sponsor Nikki Greene; Director of Development Andrea McFarling; and Auction Co-chair Pam Sanchez along with the evening’s caterers. (Photos by Priscilla)

Norah Dunbar, chair of the UC Santa Barbara Department of Communication and second grade parent, was dressed head-to-toe in vintage Hampton style and led fellow guests in a rousing croquet challenge.

When asked about the event, Dunbar remarked, “the event was beautiful, the execution was amazing, the guests became part of the decor and the auction video highlighting each student pulled our heartstrings and our pocketbooks.”

Returning in her third year as auction emcee, Bettencourt motivated party attendees to support the school by reminding them of the difference a Marymount education makes in students’ and families’ lives.

Peter Hilf — an eighth grade Marymount parent, businessman and philanthropist — joined Bettencourt in rallying the crowd’s support by asking, “if I lead, will you follow?” He pledged to support completion of Marymount’s Creative Design Center and implementation of the school’s Master Plan.  

Following Hilf’s lead, Paul and Linda Burke, Larame and Nikki Greene and John and Cassie Keister also helped made donations, encouraging other families to give graciously. The resulting pledges exceeded $175,000.  

Susan Jordano; Head of School Andrew Wooden; and Trustee, Development Committee Chair, and Bridgehampton Sponsor Deborah Bettencourt.
Susan Jordano; Head of School Andrew Wooden; and Trustee, Development Committee Chair, and Bridgehampton Sponsor Deborah Bettencourt. (Photos by Priscilla)

Live auction items, including adventures in Mexico, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Lake Tahoe and more; fine art from Meredith Brooks Abbott and Rick Garcia; chances to sit as Head of School for a day and prime seats for special school events such as row seats at the upcoming 8th-grade graduation ceremony raised an additional $75,000.

Marymount’s director of development, Andrea McFarling, summarized the event by stating: “this year’s auction truly exemplified Marymount’s giving spirit.” 

Marymount board of trustees president, Kirk Borchardt, added, “our community came together and once again demonstrated that the Marymount community of families, friends, administrators, educators and students are what makes it the best private school experience in Santa Barbara.”

With a reputation for small student-to-teacher ratios; individualized attention; inspirational team sports; art, music and theater programs; a strong community service program; state-of-the-art STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Center; and collaborative learning experiences, Marymount is a JK-8 grade school of 230 students located on a historic campus on Santa Barbara’s Riviera.

Molly Seguel, head of admissions at Marymount, explained that “being part of the Marymount culture and community guides students towards a path of future success in high school, college, careers and life’s many adventures. The Marymount community and school spirit are incredibly strong, inspiring support for the school in so many ways.”

If you are interested in supporting Marymount, contact McFarling, director of development, at 805.569.1811 x234 or [email protected].

Marymount is an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and any contribution made is tax-deductible.

Andrea McFarling is the director of development at Marymount of Santa Barbara.

