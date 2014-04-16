Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:01 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Gala and Auction to Celebrate the ‘Best of the American Riviera’

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | April 16, 2014 | 1:09 p.m.

With a name that says it all, Marymount of Santa Barbara’s 2014 Gala and Auction, "Best of the American Riviera," will be an event fit to celebrate both the school’s 75th anniversary in Santa Barbara and extraordinary track record of student achievement.

The event will take place Saturday, May 3, and is going to be an unforgettable party at the Riviera Park with an after-party at the El Encanto Hotel.

“Sponsorship and interest in tickets to the May 3 event has already been strong, fueled not only by Marymount’s tradition of throwing memorable gala events, but by exciting and tempting prizes which include exotic trips to places like the Big Island of Hawaii, a soccer player’s dream trip to see Real Madrid in action in Spain as well as easy adventures like an L.A. Getaway with a stay at the Shutters on the Beach, complete with a Kate Somerville Spa outing, and a luxury car,” said Deborah Bettencourt, chair of this year’s gala.

Another tempting staycation to be auctioned is the opportunity to live the country life in style with 16 of your friends at a beautiful Santa Ynez Ranch.

For that lucky lady who enjoys the luxuries of her own city, there is a privileged private party and shopping spree with 11 friends at Saks. The highly respected Oak Group painter and Marymount graduate Meredith Brooks Abbott is creating a painting for the event, a scene taken from Marymount’s historic 10-acre campus on the Riviera.

Following tradition, there will be fierce bidding for a student to be Head of School for a Day and Teachers Treasures, a way for party attendees to support Marymount’s extraordinary teachers known for their ability to give individualized attention and teach in innovative ways. There will also be an online auction full of exciting items, services and experiences.

“Marymount’s annual gala is a great social event and important to the school’s continued success and trajectory,” Head of School Andrew Wooden said. "Marymount alumni are passionate about the foundation they received at the school and credit the school’s JK-8th grade program for setting them up for future success. As an independent, coeducational 501 C (3) nonprofit, the annual Gala and Auction are important events for the school.”

The Paddle Raise at the event will be to reinvigorate the Lower School Campus and there is already a buzz about it.

“There is a tremendous amount of support and love for this school," Wooden said. "It’s wonderful to see.”

“Tickets to the event are in high demand, but available in limited quantities to those who would like to support and celebrate a school that has done so much for Santa Barbara,” Bettencourt said.

She is joined by a group of devoted and hardworking Gala Committee members. A committee that is sure to throw a party that will be “Best of the American Riviera.”

A limited number of tickets to the May 3 event are available by clicking here.

The general public can support the school through the online Silent Auction by clicking here.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

