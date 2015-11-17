Marymount Girls Volleyball Team Takes Championship After Perfect Season

Advice

The Marymount School of Santa Barbara girls varsity volleyball team won the 2015 Christian Athletic League Girls Volleyball Tournament Championship Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, by defeating Laguna Blanca School in two sets (25-12, 25-7).

Marymount advanced to Friday’s championship round by defeating both of Crane Country Day School's teams in two sets straight in two different matches.

The Marymount team had a perfect season with a record of 11-0 dropping only one set the entire season. The team was also victorious in winning the 2015 Oxnard Tournament of Champions.

The Christian Athletic League comprises nine teams: St. Raphael School, Crane County Day School's two teams, Notre Dame School, Santa Barbara Middle School, Providence, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Laguna Blanca and Marymount).

Marymount players include Grace B., Riley B., Connie C., Paige D., Grace H., Ellie L., Grace M., Tiffany M., Summer N. and Sophia N.

Gary Messineo is the athletic director, and Karen Keltner and Sam Maas coach the girls varsity volleyball team.

— Terri Doughty represents Marymount School of Santa Barbara.