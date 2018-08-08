Wednesday, August 8 , 2018, 9:56 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Head of School Wins Fellowship

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 8, 2018 | 4:11 p.m.
Christina Broderick
Christina Broderick

Christina Broderick, head of school at Marymount of Santa Barbara, has been awarded a fully-funded fellowship to the Klingenstein Center for Independent School Leadership’s 2019 Heads of Schools program at Teachers College, Columbia University.

This honor, established in 1991, is granted to just 20 heads of schools annually.

The 2019 cohort includes school heads from across the United States in addition to participants from Brazil, Canada, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Myanmar, Taiwan and Thailand.

In January, these heads of schools will gather together at the Columbia University campus for intensive study to examine educational issues facing independent and international schools and an opportunity for focused professional enrichment, renewal and reflection.

The Klingenstein Center is dedicated to improving the quality of independent and international school education by developing and strengthening leadership among teachers and administrators from schools in the U.S. and worldwide.

The center attracts and selects educators who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishment or potential for excellence and equips them with the knowledge, skills and values necessary for informed and effective practice.

All fellowships and graduate programs focus on instructional leadership, collaboration and teamwork, ethical decision-making, reflective practice and a commitment to social justice and diversity.

Marymount of Santa Barbara is an independent school for children from age 4 through grade 8. For more information about Marymount, visit to [email protected] or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 

