Marymount Students Earn Top Prizes in Holiday Parade Art Contest

In addition to raising spirit for upcoming sports, games and elective opportunities and reminding the community as a whole of upcoming campus events and activities, Marymount’s lower school morning assemblies are an opportunity for lower school students to demonstrate leadership and receive recognition. This past Monday’s assembly was especially exciting because art teacher Jessica House announced artists who have been recognized not only within the Marymount community, but by the larger Santa Barbara community as well.

The students were thrilled at the announcement that Marymount lower school students had won top prizes in the Holiday Parade Art Contest in which all Santa Barbara elementary schools participate.

"We feel so honored to be a part of an art project that invites reflection and thought," House told the community. "Over several weeks, Marymount's first- through fourth-grade art students explored the ideas of what the holidays truly celebrate, such as kindness, love, family, and the ways we share our joy with those we care about. We discussed families all over the world, many of whom have different religious traditions, but that also have so much in common with us through their love for friends, family and our natural environment.

"The artwork of the students shows images of their favorite holiday traditions that they have with their families, but their drawings additionally include religious imagery from other holiday celebrations to illustrate our spiritual and cultural commonalities. Keeping the theme 'Holidays in Paradise' in mind, art students created their own unique vision of winter wonderlands, tropical islands and nostalgic images of being at home with family.

"Thank you so much for creating such a thoughtful project. There is nothing more joyous than the artwork of children!"

This is the first time that both the Holiday Prince and the Fairy for the Downtown Holiday Parade were from the same school — Anna Lee Kustura and Emmett Mack. In addition to the two top prizes, House continued, “Ten runners-up were also selected. Maddox Henry, Bella Romasanta, Ella Robins, Jenna and Sadie Johnson, all Marymount lower school students, were chosen. In other words, out of the 12 slots the district has for the art contest, Marymount took seven!”

"Marymount’s art program is a cross-curriculum program that impacts student learning in exciting and creative ways,” said Andrew Wooden, head of school at Marymount. “Teachers of various disciplines frequently collaborate with art teacher Jessie House. In addition to dedicated art classes, history, English and the Kaleidoscope Program all have had creative art elements.”

A recent CAIS (California Association of Independent Schools) magazine article showcased Marymount’s uniquely collaborative art program.

“More important than anything for the students is the love of creating and expressing themselves in new ways,” House said. "The Holiday Parade on Dec. 6 is a great honor for our young artists, and a lot of the Marymount community will be there to celebrate their talent and creative spark.”

Without a doubt, the spark of the Marymount’s seven winners will help light all of Santa Barbara this holiday season.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.