Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Marymount Maker Fair Promotes Discovery and Fun in STEAM Fields

A green-screen photo booth was just one of the many activities for kids to explore at the Marymount Maker Fair. Click to view larger
A green-screen photo booth was just one of the many activities for kids to explore at the Marymount Maker Fair. (Marymount photo)
By Molly Seguel for Marymount School of Santa Barbara | October 21, 2015 | 8:34 p.m.

The buzz about Marymount School of Santa Barbara’s Maker Fair clearly spread far and wide, because several hundred excited children ranging in age from preschool to middle school descended on Marymount’s Riviera campus Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, to discover the fun that could be had while learning.

Sundays are typically busy days in Santa Barbara with soccer games and fall commitments, but families from all over Santa Barbara made it to Marymount’s campus, proving Marymount’s Maker Fair a not-to-miss event.

“Unlike traditional school fairs, maker fairs are specifically designed to celebrate the arts, engineering, science, tinkering and the DIY mindset," said Marymount science teacher and event organizer, Jannine Tuttle. "Many of the activities are built by (Marymount’s) middle school students, (and) required them to adopt the creative innovator mindset first hand.” 

Visitors to this year’s Maker Fair went from activity to activity making jack o’ lanterns on a 3-D printer, extracting DNA, dueling with robots and designing airplanes.

Students from Dos Pueblos’ Engineering Academy helped visitors at a MaKey MaKey station. A team of UCSB students from the Materials Research Lab and the Mechanical Engineering Department worked with visitors to enhance both the fun and learning at each station.

Marymount’s own team of energetic teachers had their sleeves rolled up and helped each visitor, regardless of age or previous experience, have a great time while learning.

In all, there were close to 30 stations manned by parent volunteers and dedicated teachers to delight visitors at Marymount’s Maker Fair, each activity station intentionally and thoughtfully designed to be fun, but also to teach and demonstrate STEAM principles.

On display at the Fair and drawing a buzz of its own were renderings of Marymount’s soon to be completed Creative Design and Engineering Center, a student center which Tuttle describes as “a space that encourages innovation and builds knowledge, a constructivist learning space where students can learn by doing, experimenting, tinkering and playing with materials until they figure out how things work.

"Very importantly, the space will be used by Marymount teachers across the curriculum; science, of course, but also art, technology, math, English, history, music and drama, all of these areas of learning will be enhanced and overlap in the new center,” she said.

Held in the fall, Marymount’s Maker Fair event continues to grow and gain momentum, drawing families and STEAM professionals from all around Santa Barbara interested in having fun and enhancing children’s learning.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission at Marymount School of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 