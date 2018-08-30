Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Marks Opening of 80th School Year

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Jenny Kustura, second-grade teacher, welcomes students back to Marymount.
Jenny Kustura, second-grade teacher, welcomes students back to Marymount. (Courtesy photo)

In the events leading up to kicking off the 80th school year at Marymount of Santa Barbara, energy was high. Marymount Board of Trustees hosted a new parent reception around the pool at sunset to welcome new families to the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christina Broderick as our new head of school,” Tom Rogers, Board of Trustees president told the group.

“Chris is a dynamic and visionary leader who brings extensive experience, energy, and a passion for education that will ensure that Marymount continues to thrive," he said.

Marymount of Santa Barbara welcomed some 500 people to its Back-To-School BBQ to kick off the 80th year of the junior-kindergarten-through-eighth-grade independent school.

The event was organized by the Marymount Parent Council and offered an opportunity for families to sign up for upcoming events such as the popular Gary Messineo Classic golf tournament and Rock and Roll Sushi party book.

Eighth-grader, Jack Forgea, who has attended Marymount since junior kindergarten, spoke at the Opening Circle and other student speakers shared their hopes and dreams for the 2018-19 school year. Broderick highlighted the faculty and staff.

Fifty-three new students were welcomed to the community, including nine siblings, five cousins and one faculty/staff child.  Families joined Marymount from Spain, after spending a year abroad; Texas, Kansas, Wyoming, as well as the Bay Area.

For more information about Marymount, visit [email protected] or call 805-569-1811 ext.131.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 

