Marymount Names New Faculty Members

After multiple national searches, Marymount of Santa Barbara has announced several new faculty members with impressive track records in education are joining the school's staff.

Marymount's small pupil-teacher ratio helps ensure students get individual attention and benefit from teacher expertise. For this reason, the school seeks teachers with multi-discipline backgrounds to better position Marymount to fulfill its promise of individual and intellectual flourishing and ethical collaboration to students.

The new teachers are:

• Meg Krause will be teaching fifth-grade. She brings 16-plus years of teaching experience on the East Coast, an undergraduate degree from Middlebury, and a masters from the Bank Street College of Education in New York City. Most recently, she worked for Riverdale Country School, a leader in design thinking, character education, place-based learning, and experiential learning.

• Miny Zhou, incoming fourth/fifth associate, is passionate about providing students opportunities to learn inside and outside the classroom. She speaks Chinese, French and some Italian, and has a B.A. in history with a minor in education. working as a student teacher through Antioch, as a teacher at the Orfalea Family Children’s Center, and at the Goleta Family School. She designed project-based lessons for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to increase student engagement and critical thinking.

• Morgan Rydell is an associate teacher for second and third grades. Her experience has largely focused on understanding learning styles, identifying learning differences, and finding effective ways to teach different kinds of learners. A Central Coast native, she received her undergraduate degree and teaching credential from San Diego State. She has worked in Santa Barbara County over the last three years.

• Jessica Ballanoff comes to Marymont as a drama teacher. She studied dance at UC Irvine where she earned her BFA in choreography and was involved in the theater department. After writing, producing and choreographing a 45-minute original thesis, she spent a month in New York City at a musical-theater intensive, training with top dance and drama teachers and was a lead in a short off-Broadway musical. Recently, she's been working with San Marcos High’s Entrepreneurship Academy and as choreographer to San Marcos High School, Goleta Valley and La Colina junior highs.

• Cara Foster will be joining as a middle-school history teacher. While attending UCSB and receiving a degree in history, she became interested in the Middle East, studied Arabic and spent time in Cairo. She returned to Santa Barbara to get her masters degree in education at UCSB. Over the past eight years, she has taught at the primary and secondary levels. She taught social studies in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan for three years where she learned to speak Dzongkha and play archery.

Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.