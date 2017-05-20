Marymount Masquerade Gala Fun Unmasked

Entering through manicured gardens guests began their transformation from mere friends and families of Marymount of Santa Barbara to royal guests of Chateau des Fontaines.

With vintage cocktails guests were escorted by courtiers along a stone path and trellis of wandering vines up antique stairs to a vantage point with a glimpse of what became an evening of noble and epic proportions.

Together with the Twining and Winn families, owners and residents of the property, Head of School Andrew Wooden and his wife Molly welcomed guests to Le Bal Masqué, a masquerade gala benefitting Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Initially, guests enjoyed aperitifs, pool-side with a carriage house filled with a taunting spread of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Main Course California, inspired by chef/owner and Marymount parent, Robert Jacobi.

Like this expansive family estate, the event was also coordinated by a familial committee comprised of members of the Borgatello family. The Borgatellos have a long history of supporting Marymount and this year was truly magnifique.

Gala Chairs Theresa Borgatello and husband Derek Carlson, Brian and Celine Borgatello, Kerri and Matt Boeddeker, and Brenda and Raul Rosales displayed both their regal nature and home-grown hospitality.

While masquerade balls date back to the 16th century, La Belle Époque was chosen as the Gala theme for good reason.

Dating between 1871 and 1914, it was the Beautiful Era, a time when optimism, grandeur, and peace ruled in France. It was also a time of great industrial growth and societal advancement.

Kirk Borchardt, Marymount Board President, said, “Marymount has entered its own Belle Époque, as our physical classrooms, learning commons, and design-thinking resources have sparked growth in enrollment and pushed our curriculum toward the outer edges of a 21st century education.”

All guests wore masks and many wore period attire which complimented flowing draperies of burgundy velvet, royal flower arrangements, and impressive silver candelabras at every table.

An event of this caliber does not happen without the poise, patience, and leadership of an amazing development team led by Andrea McFarling and her associate Alexandra Dunn who together with a record-setting number 50+ member Gala Committee orchestrated an epic evening.

Kirk and CeCe Borchardt, true ambassadors of Marymount since their son Ryan (Marymount Class of 2012) entered kindergarten in 2003, celebrated their 14th annual Auction Gala in stunning period attire. Both Kirk and CeCe savored their last Auction Gala as Marymount parents as their daughter Riley will graduate from Marymount this year.

Deborah Bettencourt, chair of the Development Committee, gave a fitting tribute to the Borchardt family for their constant support, encouragement, and ubiquitous contributions to improving educational programs and physical infrastructure at Marymount.

Deborah and her husband Scott Stefan will also join the ranks of alumni parents following the graduation of their daughter Quinn this year.

As testament to the continued strength of Marymount, current and alumni families, the event was sponsored and attended by Santa Barbara supporters including Peter Hilf, MarBorg Industries, Helistrand Inc., Peter Douglas, Pacific Premier Bank, Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, and the Borgatello, Jacobi, Eiler, Larson, Logue, and Storment families.

Andrew Wooden hailed during his toast, “our La Belle Époque is not going to end anytime soon” and with that he introduced the live auction.

Following inspirational words offered by Theresa Borgatello, the auction was emceed by the dashing Derek Carlson, and the bidding was managed by auctioneer Joe Rexin.

Guests bid on a painting by Meredith Brooks Abbott (Marymount Class of 1954), and experiences including vacations on Coronado Island thanks to the Parris Family, a coastal getaway in Costa Rica thanks to Susan and Jeff Jordano, and more, and as a treat for 3rd grader Fallon Erickson, daughter of Jobeth Seider who had the highest bid for Headmaster for the Da” and the Martz and Meyer families secured prime seats for special school events including prized front row seats at upcoming eighth-grade graduation ceremonies.

Following the live auction items, this years’ paddle raise, focusing on improving the entrance to Marymount and more amenities in the lower school, raised $200,000. Overall, Le Bal Masqué raised some $520,000 in support of Marymount.

— Andrea McFarling for Marymount of Santa Barbara.




