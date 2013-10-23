Marymount of Santa Barbara Looks Back on 75 Years of Academic Excellence

A lot can happen in 75 years. This fact could not have been clearer than during the recent well attended, but intimate, anniversary event celebrating Marymount of Santa Barbara’s 75 years of academic excellence in Santa Barbara.

Last Saturday's event, attended by alumni and past faculty, current families, present and past trustees, friends of the school and, most notably, five past heads of school took place on Marymount’s historic 10-acre campus on the Riviera.

The evolution of the school could not have been more clearly explained than by the former and current heads, the individuals responsible for guiding the school’s tremendous growth while fiercely preserving the essential things that make the Marymount community and educational experience the unique opportunity it is for young people.

Head of Marymount from 1977 to 2002, Dolores Pollock oversaw tremendous change, growth and campus improvements. She said she is proud of the fact that “Marymount has always been committed to educational excellence in a caring community.” Andrew Wooden, Marymount’s current head of school, spelled out both the evolution and the careful stewardship of this fact when describing Marymount’s current values: “Intellectual Preparation, Individual Flourishing and Ethical Collaboration.” Former head of school from 2002-06, Doug Phelps told the gathered crowd, “The three most important things in a Marymount education are character, character … and character.”

Again, this was echoed in Wooden’s explanation of how the school’s current values focus on character development and set Marymount apart as a 21st-century learning environment.

Deborah David, head of school from 2006 to 2011, spoke to the assembled crowd about the tremendous changes during her tenure at Marymount. Under her leadership, Marymount became an early adapter of Singapore Math, initiated a very strong multilevel math program in the middle school, partnered with UCSB to develop a world religion program that garnered international accolades, and improved its program to meet students’ individual needs.

David also initiated Marymount’s Junior Kindergarten program, a program that has become a highly sought-after entry point to a Marymount education. Eager to build on this academic momentum, Wooden has inspired 21st-century program and professional development for teachers.

As a result, Marymount’s leadership program is unique in its ability to offer students opportunities to stretch themselves and build confidence to lead. Additionally, Marymount's new state-of the-art Innovation labs offer creative, flexible learning environments that have the latest technology for students and further enhance 21st-century learning, collaboration, critical thinking, communication and creativity across the curriculum.

A lot can happen in 75 years. From its roots as an all-girls Catholic high school to its present state as an independent , coeducational JK-eighth grade school with an emphasis on a strong academic foundation in core subjects and 21st-century learning, Marymount has evolved to meet the changing needs of society while holding onto its integrity and the essential things that make a Marymount education unique. This is the benefit of firmly held values and integral to Marymount’s ability to make the impact it does on student success.

Judging by the pride, emotion, loyalty and spirit expressed by the attendees at Marymount’s 75th anniversary celebration, the school’s commitment to intellectual preparation, individual flourishing and ethical collaboration rings true to what is and will always be essentially Marymount.

— Molly Seguel is the admissions director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.