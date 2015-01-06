Marymount of Santa Barbara Hosting Open House on Sunday for Prospective Families

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, Marymount of Santa Barbara’s annual Open House for junior kindergarten through eighth grade will take place.

Marymount’s family friendly, informative Open House is designed to give families a clear picture of the experience students have as students at Marymount. By attending the event, both parents and students will be able to understand what a Marymount “student-centered education” means, and learn how a student to teacher ratio of eight-to-one, individualized attention, and Marymount’s well-thought-out inquiry based approach affect student learning.

“Visiting Marymount’s Open House on Jan. 11 will give visitors the chance to see for themselves what everyone is talking about,” said the mother of a Marymount seventh-grade girl. “They will understand why alumni, current students and parents are so passionate about the school — and the impact that a Marymount education makes.”

According to Molly Seguel, admissions director at Marymount, visitors to Marymount’s Open House will learn about Marymount’s unique academic programs that combine a mastery of core subjects with the acquisition of the essential 21st century skills today’s students need to navigate a continuously changing landscape. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Marymount's 10-acre Riviera campus, experience being in Marymount’s classrooms, see renovations (recent and coming soon,) athletic and arts spaces, and new innovation and design thinking labs.

Very importantly, visitors will get to learn about the school’s core values, meet Marymount’s dynamic teaching staff, and hear about the leadership and character programs that Marymount is so well-known for.

Head of School Andrew Wooden put it simply when describing Marymount’s Open House event: “We say that Marymount is the way learning should be. Our Open House is a chance for visitors to see this for themselves, to ask questions, and to think about what they really hope for and aspire to when it come to their children’s education. For students, visiting Marymount’s campus and Open House is a chance to meet current students and experience Marymount’s welcoming community. It’s a chance for them to get excited and inspired about what school can be.”

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For more information, please contact Seguel at [email protected].

— Molly Seguel is the admissions director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.