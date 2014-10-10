Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Tap Into Your Creative Side at Marymount’s Family-Friendly Maker Fair

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | October 10, 2014 | 8:15 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 19, Marymount of Santa Barbara will host a Family-Friendly Maker Fair in Santa Barbara on its Riviera campus at 911 Tremonto Ave.

The free event, designed to be both fun and educational, is open to all ages and will give opportunities for invitees to tap into their creativity by doing hands-on activities like building robots, designing instruments, composing music using unusual musical “keys,” creating works of art with marbles, designing and testing boats, and taking a close look at DNA, the blue-print of life.

Parent participation is encouraged for younger children, and no previous experience is necessary to participate.

The activities will be facilitated by Marymount teachers and STEM experts, art faculty and several community partners such as the the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit,  Circuit Scribe and Bruker nano, and will make use of Marymount’s new Innovation Labs, science laboratories and learning spaces.

When asked about the upcoming Oct. 19 event, a Marymount mother of a second-grader replied, “When did learning get this fun? I’m jealous! I don’t remember getting to do this stuff when I was a kid!”

To this a Marymount teacher responded, “Yes, there have been a few changes in education since we were all kids. ... Don’t worry, parents get to participate, too!”

Makers of all ages and levels are encouraged to come join this exciting community event that highlights the making process and celebrates creativity through interactive and hands-on experiences. Arrive early as we know you won’t want to leave!

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera.

— Molly Seguel is the admission director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 