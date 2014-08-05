Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Marymount of Santa Barbara Offering Two Scholarships for Students

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 5, 2014 | 11:47 a.m.

Marymount of Santa Barbara announces that it is able to offer two separate scholarships again this year.

These scholarships, the Trustee Merit Scholarship and the Riviera Scholarship, are scholarships Marymount offers to help students in junior kindergarten through eighth grade who might not be able to attend Marymount without the financial assistance the scholarships provide.

“Marymount is a unique school and learning opportunity,” said Andrew Wooden, head of school at Marymount. “We have a learning environment proven to improve learning and positive outcomes for students. It’s important that we make this experience more accessible to more students, and the Trustee Scholarship and the Riviera Scholarship are ways to do this.”

Wooden described each scholarship in more detail.

“The Riviera Scholarship is available to a JK-8th grade student who lives anywhere on the Riviera. It’s a part of our desire to be a good neighbor. We love our Riviera campus, its safety, beauty, character and history. The Riviera Scholarship helps us give back to the Riviera," he said. "The Trustee Scholarship is for students who want more from school. It’s for students who will thrive in Marymount’s learning environment with its focus on 21st-century learning, critical thinking, creativity, design thinking, innovation, science and mastery of core subjects. The can be a very young student or a student in middle school.”

Marymount’s value statement document describes Marymount as a learning environment “where students gain a deep academic foundation and are inspired to love learning and to stretch their abilities.”

A recent fact sheet about Marymount highlights Marymount students’ impressive track record of success on standardized tests, nine competitive sports teams, robust art, music, drama and technology programs, electives such as filmmaking and guitar, individual attention from teachers, and a curriculum that highly values the socio-emotional and ethical development of students.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

If you are interested in learning more about a Marymount education, please contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 