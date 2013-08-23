Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:49 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Marymount of Santa Barbara Receives $500,000 Gift from Haigh Family Trust

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | August 23, 2013 | 9:47 a.m.

Marymount of Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce the generous gift of more than $500,000 to the school by the John S. Haigh & Margaret Neil Haigh Family Trust.

Established in 1989 by John and Margaret Haigh, the trust created a legacy to continue the family’s passion for education. Christine Saunders, daughter of the Haighs, remembers the emphasis her parents always put on education.

“If you get a good education, there is no limit to what you can achieve,” was always their motto, she said.

The gift will be added to the Marymount School Endowment Fund to help with tuition assistance for deserving families, to provide professional development for outstanding faculty and to support the incubation of new curriculum and programs.

“The Haigh Family Trust gift will help ensure that Marymount will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of Marymount students and their families,” Head of School Andrew Wooden said.

Saunders had an opportunity to see the benefits of a Marymount education when she worked in the office during the 1970s. Her sincere interest in Marymount students is clearly remembered by all who knew her during those years. Her work touched many aspects of the school. She did everything from mending skinned knees, to developing strong fundraising practices and keeping the school business in order. Despite all of these responsibilities, Saunders still found time to serve hamburgers on Thursdays to the students. She was an integral part of the life of the school.

“In the past, generous donations from the Dr. and Mrs. Haigh were significant in establishing Marymount as the educational leader in Santa Barbara,” said former Head of School Dolores Pollock.

“As Marymount puts the finishing touches on their strategic plan, this gift from the Haigh Family Trust comes at an exciting time in the school’s history," Wooden said. "Entering its 75th year, Marymount continues to lead the educational community. Building on a tradition of excellence, Marymount is actively developing Innovation Labs throughout campus. These labs are designed to allow students to apply mastery of core subjects with the acquisition of 21st-century skills.” 

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. The Haigh Family Trust’s generous gift will help more Marymount students to “get a good education” in Saunders’ words, and learn to successfully navigate a rapidly evolving world. The gift will be felt by all constituencies of the Marymount community and go far in helping the school to continue to inspire, develop and encourage tomorrow’s leaders.

— Molly Seguel is the admissions director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

