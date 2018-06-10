Marymount of Santa Barbara – Starry Night Benefit Auction

Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:02 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

By Andrea L. McFarling for Marymount of Santa Barbara | June 10, 2018
Head of School Andrew Wooden, left, and his wife Molly Wooden with auction chair Theresa Borgatello and her husband, master of ceremonies Derek Carlson. Click to view larger
Head of School Andrew Wooden, left, and his wife Molly Wooden with auction chair Theresa Borgatello and her husband, master of ceremonies Derek Carlson.

The newly renovated ballroom at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Hotel was aglow on a recent Saturday, with twinkling stars and shimmering shades of the moonlit sky, setting the scene for a celebration of another exceptional year at Marymount of Santa Barbara, one focused on creating wonder in local young people.

Marymount is an independent school educating students age four through eighth grade in an academic environment that fosters each students’ potential to grow into bright, confident, and caring individuals, ready for the next adventures of their lives.

Current and past parents, alumni, faculty and staff gathered as a committed community to raise critical funds to benefit operations, scholarships, and upcoming capital projects as well as to honor departing Head of School Andrew Wooden in a dedication celebrating “the indelible mark he has left on Marymount” over the past seven years.

Board of Trustees President Kirk Borchardt honored Wooden in a greeting to guests and highlighted the opportunities Marymount offers local students.

“The individual development and emotional growth obtained through a Marymount education serves as a launch pad for future academic and personal growth,” Borchardt said.

“We see that every year as our graduates assume leading positions and gain admittance to the highest programs at the next levels. Beyond that, however, our students graduate from Marymount with a genuine sense of love for their school, their teachers, and their fellow graduates,” he said.

Starry Night guests mingled and bid on a variety of silent auction items while enjoying appetizers, Jaffurs wines, and the evening’s signature cocktail, Wooden’s Cosmic Cosmo, a martini with strained blackberries, gold sugar rim, and gold-dusted blackberries.

A themed dinner featured celestial touches including dragon and starfruit and star anise garnish.

Theresa Borgatello, Starry Night chair, greeted guests for the program with inspirational words that set the tone for the evening. Kirk Borchardt, Marymount Board of Trustees president, then led a special presentation honoring Wooden’s service to the school.

Wooden and his wife Molly were feted in glowing remembrances as this will be their last year at the helm of Marymount School.

Many things were accomplished under Wooden such as the campus was revamped and the number of students was increased to its maximum.

“We are preparing bright, confident, and caring young people for the next adventures of their lives,” he said.

Kirk Borchardt leaves the Board of Directors after nine years, a place where he said, “There is a palpable sense of camaraderie.”

Master of ceremonies Derek Carlson led guests through a live auction with auctioneer Todd Ventura. Next, this year’s paddle raise, focused on the renovation of Marymount’s lower field, play and sports space, lunch area, and “front door.” raised $170,000.

Overall, Starry Night raised more than $430,000 in support of Marymount.

Event Chair Theresa Borgatello and Development Chair Nikki Greene were inspirational leaders for this year’s fundraising efforts on behalf of the school, bringing together one of the most successful benefits to date with Marymount’s development team – director of development Andrea McFarling and her associate Alexandra Dunn.

They were joined by the heartfelt efforts of a supporting committee of some 50 committee members who joined event leadership in crafting a dazzling evening to honor and support the school’s mission and objectives.

The event was sponsored and attended by the community of Marymount families, with lead sponsors including Peter Douglas, Andy and Kim Busch and Brett Matthews and Ginger Salazar, the Eiler Family, the Iannelli Family, MarBorg Industries, the Storment Family.

Also, Larame and Nikki Greene, John-Michael and Helen Lind, Pacific Premiere Bank, The Parris Robinson Family, Thomas and Charmaine Rogers, Skyeline Construction and The Green, Drabik & Goertz, Hogan & Sadeghian, LeBeau, McGinnes & Ladjelate, and Roth Families, and Timm Development.

Other sponsors include Travis and Lara Logue – Roger, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, Mosher Foundation, Nathan and Peggy Rogers, Vijay and Megan Sharma, Amrep Inc., Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, Kirk & CeCe Borchardt, Brian Wilson Physical Therapy.

Paul Burns and Solange Sanhueza, Ned and Hilary Doubleday, Robert and Christine Emmons, John, Jan and Erin Gomez, TKG Financial, and Truly Great Homes — Hoidal Family.

For more information about supporting the auction gala, contact Andrea McFarling, director of development, 805-569-1811, ext. 234 or [email protected]

— Andrea L. McFarling for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 

