Marymount of Santa Barbara Hosting Open House, Student Art Show on Sunday

Marymount of Santa Barbara is hosting an Open House and Student Art Show from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday.

There are open classrooms in the Lower School and a set program starting at 1 p.m. for families looking at the Middle School (grades 6 to 8).

Surrounded by our all-school art show that our talented art teacher, Jessie House, has put together, Head of School Andrew Wooden will be addressing the group at 2 p.m. He will be exploring the importance of social emotional learning as we discuss Michael Thompson's books in anticipation of his campus visit on Feb. 4.

In preparation for Dr. Thompson’s visit, Marymount of Santa Barbara has partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library System for a community read project designed to give parents and educators specific tools to help children find success in today’s world. At all of our local public libraries you will find a free excerpt from The Pressured Child: Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life by Thompson, Ph.D.

Both events — the Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Thompson’s visit from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 — are free and open to the public.

Marymount is an independent coeducational school, junior kindergarten through eighth grade, on a picturesque 10-acre campus nestled on the Santa Barbara Riviera. For 75 years, Marymount has prepared young people for the academic challenges of high school and college, while laying the foundation for lifelong character, achievement and love of learning.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the Admission Office at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x131.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.