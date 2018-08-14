Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Marymount School Buys Former Santa Barbara Councilman Frank Hotchkiss’ House for $1.85 Million

The private school purchased the property for its new head of school, who started in July

school sign on street corner Click to view larger
Marymount of Santa Barbara purchased former City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss’s nearby home for its new head of school.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 14, 2018 | 6:15 p.m.

Marymount School in Santa Barbara has purchased a house for its new head of school — from a familiar face. 

In search of a home for its new leader, Christina Broderick, the private school purchased former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss's house near the school, on the same block of Mission Ridge Drive. 

“We are thrilled with being able to secure a home within the neighborhood to help Chris quickly assimilate into our community,” said Mollie Seguel, admissions director for Marymount.

The home was listed for $1.85 million and Hotchkiss said it closed “over the asking price.”

Hotchkiss, a longtime realtor, spent eight years on the City Council and lost a bid for mayor last November.

He moved earlier this year to Savannah, Georgia, where he is writing novels. He released a book in 2017 called Playing With Fire.

Broderick began her position in July, and brings 25 years of independent and private school experience to Marymount, the school said in a news release.

She previously worked as the head of school at Notre Dame de Sion Schools in Kansas City, and assistant head of middle school and dean of students at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas. 

Marymount of Santa Barbara, spread out over nine acres on the Riviera, is celebrating its 80th year. It is a private school for children in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, with a Lower School and Middle School.

The school “places equal value on the intellectual, social-emotional, and ethical dimensions of learning to prepare bright, confident, and caring young people for the next adventures of their lives,” according to its website. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 