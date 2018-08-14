Marymount School Buys Former Santa Barbara Councilman Frank Hotchkiss’ House for $1.85 Million

The private school purchased the property for its new head of school, who started in July

Marymount School in Santa Barbara has purchased a house for its new head of school — from a familiar face.

In search of a home for its new leader, Christina Broderick, the private school purchased former Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss's house near the school, on the same block of Mission Ridge Drive.

“We are thrilled with being able to secure a home within the neighborhood to help Chris quickly assimilate into our community,” said Mollie Seguel, admissions director for Marymount.

The home was listed for $1.85 million and Hotchkiss said it closed “over the asking price.”

Hotchkiss, a longtime realtor, spent eight years on the City Council and lost a bid for mayor last November.

He moved earlier this year to Savannah, Georgia, where he is writing novels. He released a book in 2017 called Playing With Fire.

Broderick began her position in July, and brings 25 years of independent and private school experience to Marymount, the school said in a news release.

She previously worked as the head of school at Notre Dame de Sion Schools in Kansas City, and assistant head of middle school and dean of students at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas.

Marymount of Santa Barbara, spread out over nine acres on the Riviera, is celebrating its 80th year. It is a private school for children in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, with a Lower School and Middle School.

The school “places equal value on the intellectual, social-emotional, and ethical dimensions of learning to prepare bright, confident, and caring young people for the next adventures of their lives,” according to its website.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.